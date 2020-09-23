Show president’s call to members to help save event

HOPING FOR MORE: Stanthorpe Agricultural Society president Brett Boatfield is optimistic the 2021 show will get off the ground

THERE is lingering uncertainty as to whether the Stanthorpe Agricultural Society 2021 show will go ahead, despite securing a huge grant.

The $16,744 grant, issued by the Queensland State Government, will be put towards hiring costs for the region’s major event.

Stanthorpe Ag Society president Brett Boatfield said he was unsure what would happen to the grant in the event the show was cancelled.

“Normally, it’s to host a show, but if we don’t have a show, I don’t know what we do - $17K would be very good at this time to help us out,” Mr Boatfield said.

“We haven’t been able to book any entertainment or anything really because we don’t know if it’s going to be on.”

Strict coronavirus restrictions sent shockwaves through show societies across Queensland, with more than 120 shows unable to hold an event this year.

A COVIDSafe plan has been submitted by the Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies to Queensland Health to determine whether next year’s event can go ahead.

“We’re the first show in Queensland, so we need to see what the conditions are and see whether we can meet them,” he said.

“It’s up to Queensland Health to come back it’s just taking time; time we don’t have at the moment.”

Mr Boatfield said he was optimistic the 145th show would go ahead and called on the society’s members to remain active.

“We have one of the strongest memberships in regional Queensland with 1300 members,” he said.

“It keeps us running to some degree.

“We’ve been around for a long time and if they can, I want (the members) to support us.”

