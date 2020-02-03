Menu
Show brawl has police on hunt for information

Matthew Purcell
3rd Feb 2020 4:00 PM
A TEENAGER had to receive medical attention after being involved in a physical altercation.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the Stanthorpe Show, with police seeking public assistance for more detail.

“Assistance is being sought from people who may have witnessed a fight which took place near the main entrance of the Showgrounds,” Stanthorpe Police’s Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Gleeson said.

“A 17-year-old male has sustained injuries to his face in the fight, for which medical assistance was sought.

“It happened near where the small quadbike rides were taking place.

“While there appears to be some footage of the incident, people who witnessed the fight are sought as versions of both parties are conflicting,” Sen Sgt Gleeson said.

Investigations are continuing.

