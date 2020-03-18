Shoppers jump the queues for Woolies dedicated hours

Nalda and Frank Sciuto took advantage of the early morning shopping at Woolworths.

Nalda and Frank Sciuto took advantage of the early morning shopping at Woolworths.

SHOPPERS have been making the most of new earlier shopping hours after Woolworths announced changes to their trade times.

Between 7am and 8am, the elderly and those with a disability made the most of a dedicated hour of shopping, set up at stores across the country in the wake of mass panic buying due to coronavirus.

Keen to beat the crowds, Nalda and Frank Sciuto dropped in Wednesday morning during the dedicated hour.

“I’ve never seen so many cars this time of morning,” Mrs Sciuto said.

“Normally I’m parked right up by the door but today I’m all the way down here.

“We only come down every Wednesday and have found everything okay so far.

“Busiest I’ve seen it though,” she said.

Only those with a government-issued seniors card or concession card were allowed entry to the store.

Despite Woolworths making the change, shoppers are still being met with empty shelves.

By the time the store opened to the rest of the public at 8am, there wasn’t a square of toilet paper left.

“The sheer surge in the demand that we have seen is unparalleled,” Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci said.

“We’re essentially looking at the situation where we have double the demand.”

Woolworths say the measures will be in place until at least this Friday.

On the other hand, Aldi has announced they’ll be opening later.

“As of Wednesday, March 18, we will be changing all store trading hours to 9.30am – 7pm,” a company spokesman said.

“Our employees, business partners and transport operators have been working incredibly hard to deliver more products than ever into stores each day.

“To allow them time to stock shelves and perform a thorough clean of the store for the next day, we have decided to temporarily change our trading hours.”