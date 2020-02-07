Shopper wins $15k in supermarket rewards program

A STANTHORPE shopper almost missed her chance to collect $15,000, nearly hanging up the phone after thinking the call was a hoax.

Rita Magnussen won a $15,000 Mitre 10 voucher as part of the recently-launched rewards program at Spano’s SUPA IGA in Stanthorpe.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got the phone call. I was about to hang up because I thought it was a hoax,” Ms Magnussen said.

“He finally said ‘you have won a $15,000 Mitre 10 voucher’ and I said ‘oh your joking’. I really couldn’t believe it.”

Spano’s SUPA IGA Stanthorpe owner Frank Spano said the $15,000 voucher is part of their new loyalty program for customers.

“We launched the program with a $62,000 prize pool,” he said. “Customers had to sign up and spend $30 in store at the time for the chance to win.”

Mr Spano said the idea behind the rewards program was to encourage people to shop locally.

“We are one of the biggest employees in town so it is vital that we continue to grow and support our local community,” he said.

Ms Magnussen plans to spend her voucher on a few “odds and ends” in her Stanthorpe home.

“I do need a few things in the home. I would love to get some new fly screens,” she said.

“I’ve got a step-grandson who is starting an electrician apprenticeship so there might be a few tools he will need.”

Her step-grandson isn’t the only tradie she plans on spreading the love with, wanting to help out any young local tradies who are just starting out.

“Tools and supplies are so expensive. With the drought that sort of stuff just isn’t feasible for young apprentices,” she said.

“If there are any young tradies out there who need a hand I want them to get in contact with me and I will help them out.”