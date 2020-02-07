Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Spano's SUPA IGA Stanthorpe store manager Andrew Orford with owner Frank Spano, prize winner Rita Magnussen and Mitre 10 representative Ian Jones.
Spano's SUPA IGA Stanthorpe store manager Andrew Orford with owner Frank Spano, prize winner Rita Magnussen and Mitre 10 representative Ian Jones.
News

Shopper wins $15k in supermarket rewards program

Saavanah Bourke
7th Feb 2020 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STANTHORPE shopper almost missed her chance to collect $15,000, nearly hanging up the phone after thinking the call was a hoax.

Rita Magnussen won a $15,000 Mitre 10 voucher as part of the recently-launched rewards program at Spano’s SUPA IGA in Stanthorpe.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got the phone call. I was about to hang up because I thought it was a hoax,” Ms Magnussen said.

“He finally said ‘you have won a $15,000 Mitre 10 voucher’ and I said ‘oh your joking’. I really couldn’t believe it.”

Spano’s SUPA IGA Stanthorpe owner Frank Spano said the $15,000 voucher is part of their new loyalty program for customers.

“We launched the program with a $62,000 prize pool,” he said. “Customers had to sign up and spend $30 in store at the time for the chance to win.”

Mr Spano said the idea behind the rewards program was to encourage people to shop locally.

“We are one of the biggest employees in town so it is vital that we continue to grow and support our local community,” he said.

Ms Magnussen plans to spend her voucher on a few “odds and ends” in her Stanthorpe home.

“I do need a few things in the home. I would love to get some new fly screens,” she said.

“I’ve got a step-grandson who is starting an electrician apprenticeship so there might be a few tools he will need.”

Her step-grandson isn’t the only tradie she plans on spreading the love with, wanting to help out any young local tradies who are just starting out.

“Tools and supplies are so expensive. With the drought that sort of stuff just isn’t feasible for young apprentices,” she said.

“If there are any young tradies out there who need a hand I want them to get in contact with me and I will help them out.”

competition winner rewards program stanthorpe iga
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Travel agent left ‘gobsmacked’ after cleaning up comp

        premium_icon Travel agent left ‘gobsmacked’ after cleaning up comp

        News A Stanthorpe travel agent said she was completely ‘gobsmacked’ after winning an award in Sydney on Saturday

        Firefighting icon continues to dedicate himself to community

        premium_icon Firefighting icon continues to dedicate himself to community

        News A rural firefighting icon has been dedicating himself to the community for just...

        Campaign to ‘save’ the Hippy Shop

        premium_icon Campaign to ‘save’ the Hippy Shop

        News The drought, coupled with low backpacker numbers, is having a crippling affect on a...

        Water portfolio dropped by Maranoa MP

        premium_icon Water portfolio dropped by Maranoa MP

        News David Littleproud is Minister for Agriculture.