Shocking stats reveal Stanthorpe’s speeding problem

NEW STATS: A shocking number of drivers have admitted to speeding, despite hefty fines and potentially deadly outcomes.

QUEENSLAND drivers have owned up to flaunting the road rules, with new data revealing 70 per cent of motorists have sped at least once in the past year.

Stanthorpe Police officer-in-charge Gerard Brady said he believed the majority of Granite Belt residents complied with road rules.

“Generally speaking from the hours we spend on the road, most of the motorists are doing the right thing, but I can only speak from the Stanthorpe division,” Senior Sergeant Brady said.

“We have a dedicated road policing unit and there’s two officers in there and that’s their primary focus, and our general duty cars are equipped which are used a lot.”

The New England Highway remains officers’ primary concern, carrying the most traffic in the region.

Snr Sgt Brady said the closure of the Queensland border had seen a dramatic decline in people travelling on the major highway.

“We still have heavy vehicles and local cars, but in terms of the overall capacity, it’s something we’ve seen reduce,” he said.

“We do get complaints in built up areas but for the most part it’s sporadic.”

Data released by RACQ identified 88 per cent of drivers aged 18 to 24 admitted to speeding, and as many as 75 per cent of drivers aged 25 to 44 confessed to the potentially deadly behaviour.

Stanthorpe police continue to use stationary speed cameras and officers to ensure drivers follow speed limits.

Snr Sgt Brady said there was no excuse for drivers who didn’t abide by the law.

“It’s constantly conveyed to them through a number of mediums and outlets; there’s no excuse for it now and it’s clear that the studies reflect that speeding can cost lives,” he said.

“If people don’t get that you can’t speed in this day and age, we have serious issues.”

