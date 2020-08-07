Menu
Shocking sex claims rock Mariah’s family

by Lee Brown, NY Post
7th Aug 2020 8:01 AM

Mariah Carey's troubled sister has claimed in a wild court filing that their mother let strangers abuse her when she was just 10 - and made her watch child sex orgies and sacrifices during satanic rituals.

Alison Carey, who has previously been busted for prostitution, made the startling allegations against her 83-year-old mother, Patricia, in a Supreme Court summons earlier this year in Ulster County in the US, records show.

She said she wants to use New York's Child Victims Act, which temporarily waives the statute of limitations in underage-sex cases, to sue her mum, claiming the alleged abuse caused PTSD, depression and the drug abuse that derailed her life.

Alison Carey has made shocking allegations about her childhood.
Carey, who turns 58 on Friday, claimed her mother "allowed and encouraged" strangers "to engage in sexual acts" with her when she was "approximately 10 years of age," her initial court summons alleges.

The mum also forced her to "witness adults engaged in sexual acts with both adults and children during middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices," her summons claims. It is unclear what else these "satanic worship meetings" and "ritual sacrifices" involved.

It left the Fantasy singer's older sister with "post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and major depression," she claimed.

Mariah is estranged from her sister. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
That led to "her misuse of both legal and illegal drugs in an attempt to suppress the horrific memories, and to undergo extensive professional counselling," her papers allege.

"Plaintiff now demands compensatory money damages for immense psychological and physical damage, mental pain and anguish and intentional infliction of severe emotional distress," the documents show.

Carey is representing herself in the case, and has yet to file a full complaint beyond February's summons with notice.

Her mother - an Irish-American former singer with the Metropolitan Opera - has yet to respond and a lawyer was not listed for her. Attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful on Thursday.

The pop superstar - who is estranged from her sister - has previously partially blamed her troubled childhood for her own bipolar disorder.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

 

Originally published as Shocking sex claims rock Mariah's family

