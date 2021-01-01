SHOCK: Owner reveals details of brazen coffee shop assault

Grafton Coffee Club staff are still in shock after a brazen assault on a colleague on Christmas Eve.

At around 9.45am a man holding a skateboard wearing a black jumper and pants walked into the cafe and allegedly assaulted a female staff member.

"He came right into the middle of our working area where customers couldn't see him and spat in her face," owner Michelle Worley said.

"To think that was bad enough, now the person it happened to has to go and have medical testing to make sure she hasn't been exposed to things like hepatitis, HIV, even coronavirus."

On Wednesday night, Mrs Worley decided to share the incident on the Coffee Club Facebook page.

"I was really apprehensive about doing it, but then I realised, if no one does it, then others don't get to know how bad this behaviour is and the guy has won," she said.

Within hours of publishing, the post was shared over 100 times. By morning, it had been shared over 250 times along with countless messages of support.

"I'm truly amazed at how far and wide people have shared this. It goes to show the power of our community right there," she said.

"For me, even if we never find out who it was, the biggest thing is he's out there thinking he got away with it, but hopefully people who know him will know what he did and change their opinion of him."

The alleged male offender is described as 182cm tall with dark hair, aged between 25-30 years, and wearing black jeans and jumper with a skateboard at the time of the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Grafton Police Station on (02) 6642 0222 or to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.