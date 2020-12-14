Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Shock footage caught on new ‘hoon cameras’

by Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 6:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have released shocking video that provides a window into the hooning activity that occurs in Brisbane streets.

New 'hoon cameras' have been rolled out to all police regions across Queensland as part of a police operation to crack down on reckless driving.

Hooning captured by the new 'hoon cameras'. Picture: Queensland Police
Hooning captured by the new 'hoon cameras'. Picture: Queensland Police


Video footage captured on the new cameras provide an insight into hooning activity that occurred across Brisbane and other regions in recent months.

A hooning event in Viking Drive at Wacol where the new hoon camera was vital in capturing the incidents and used as evidence in court. Picture: Queensland Police
A hooning event in Viking Drive at Wacol where the new hoon camera was vital in capturing the incidents and used as evidence in court. Picture: Queensland Police

The new cameras can be used to capture evidence that can be used in court proceedings against hoons.

Vision of a Mercedes involved in hooning on Fulcrum St, Richlands, in July resulted in a 28-year-old Waterford man's Mercedes being seized by police and forfeited to the state.

A hooning incident captured in Fulcrum Street in Richlands on July 4. Picture: Queensland Police
A hooning incident captured in Fulcrum Street in Richlands on July 4. Picture: Queensland Police

A separate hooning event in Viking St in Wacol was captured on the cameras - with vision showing a large number of people gathered while several cars performed burnouts.

Police said the vision captured on the hoon cameras was 'vital' evidence in court.

Originally published as Shock footage caught on new 'hoon cameras'

crime dangerous driving hooning motoring police road cameras

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Queensland is on track for a $15 billion economic revival, with some parts of the state experiencing a five-fold increase in travel inquiries.

        HEARTWARMING: 370 shoppers bring love to lunch extravaganza

        Premium Content HEARTWARMING: 370 shoppers bring love to lunch extravaganza

        News ‘It was hard to keep my cool or contain my excitement!’: How a picnic turned into...

        Council to debate buying into Emu Swamp Dam

        Premium Content Council to debate buying into Emu Swamp Dam

        News The action would see urban water supply bolstered for Stanthorpe residents but not...

        The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Premium Content The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Smarter Shopping Mark these dates in your calendar for Christmas 2021