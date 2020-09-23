Menu
A postgraduate university student has tragically died in shock circumstances that has rocked the community.
Shock death of international student

by Antonia O’Flaherty
23rd Sep 2020 3:40 PM
A Gold Coast University student has tragically died unexpectedly after a "massive" brain bleed that has "deeply saddened" the community.

Southern Cross University postgraduate student Harishivashanker Reddy Nagaram, unexpectedly died after suffering a "massive" subarachnoid haemorrhage.

A SCU statement said the student was at home with friends last week when he became unwell, and was treated at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"Through the hospital's social worker team and a translator, his parents in India were able to say their final goodbyes via video conference," the SCU statement said.

Mr Nagaram had been studying a Master of Information Technology at the University's Gold Coast campus for the past 12 months.

SCU Chief International Officer Monty Singh said the University was deeply saddened by the student's sudden and untimely passing.

"We send our sincere condolences to the Nagaram family," he said.

"Mr Nagaram was a dedicated and committed student. His loss will equally be felt by his academic and student colleagues.

"The University is in touch with the Nagaram family in India, and we are providing them with assistance and support in these difficult times."

An SCU statement said the University has been working with the High Commission of India in Canberra and is helping to arrange the return of the student's body to his family in Telangana, India by the end of the week.

 

Originally published as Shock death of Gold Coast international student

