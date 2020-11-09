Menu
Shock as legendary TV host dead

by Sam Clench
9th Nov 2020 5:15 AM

 

TV legend Alex Trebek, best known as host of the game show Jeopardy!, has died at the age of 80.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the program said in a statement on Twitter.

"Thank you, Alex."

We don't yet know the cause of death. In March of last year, Trebek revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Canadian personality hosted Jeopardy! since its debut in 1984, and won seven Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host.

He hosted a string of other shows popular in the US including The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers and Battlestars.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau led tributes, declaring, "We have lost an icon".

Trebek, who was reportedly worth $US75 million ($A103 million) was contracted to host Jeopardy! until 2022, which he signed in 2018.

He held the Guinness World Record for the most gameshow episodes hosted by the same presenter, having hosted nearly 7000 episodes of Jeopardy!, according to Variety.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean Currivan Trebek, and their two chidren Emily and Matthew.

 

 

More to come

 

Originally published as Shock as legendary TV host dead

