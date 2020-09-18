Menu
A Hervey Bay woman has been sentenced for attempted theft.
Shifty shopper’s rubbish excuse for Big W bin loot

Jessica Grewal
18th Sep 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 7:50 AM
A WOMAN has been caught out trying to play staff for fools at Big W.

Catherine Jane Elder pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to attempting to steal.

The court heard Big W staff had watched Elder walk about the Hervey Bay store with a large flip top bin, filling it with items of clothing, things from the health and beauty section and confectionary.

As she was attempting to check out, paying only for the bin, a staff member opened it to reveal the items inside.

Elder told the staff member she thought all the items inside were included in the price of the bin.

She then purchased a second bin and left her loot at the store.

The total cost of the items in the bin was $526.85

Elder later told police the only reason she didn't steal the items was because she was challenged by staff.

She was given a fine of $600 and a conviction was recorded.

