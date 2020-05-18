Shhhh: Library quiet on first day back in business

Stanthorpe Library is back in business as of today.

LIBRARIANS are accustomed to quiet within their surrounds but it was even more so today as the Stanthorpe Library reopened for business.

Southern Downs Regional Council made the call to reopen their library services across the region from 10am this morning.

But according to Stanthorpe Librarian Christine Taylor, word may not have got out in time.

“We’ve been quiet … really, really quiet,” Ms Taylor said.

“We’re open with limited services at the moment with our borrowing, browsing and returns.

“We’ve had lots of calls to see if we’re open. As word spreads we expect it might get busier,” she said.

The home delivery service was introduced on April 6 and Ms Taylor said they plan to continue it for the foreseeable future.

“Take up has been pretty good.

“I think a lot have maybe been hesitant thinking they might live too far out.

“But we’ve been delivering from Dalveen to Ballandean. If someone asked us to go to Wallangarra we’d deliver there too.”

How long that will continue, she’s unsure.

“It depends on our ability to continue it while the library is open too,” Ms Taylor said.

“While the issue of social distancing remains and the suggestion that vulnerable people should isolate it’ll be a case of playing it by ear.”

Inside the library they’re all set up for customers with the “lovely marks on the floor” and sneeze guards at the counter.

The library is open Monday and Tuesday from 10am-5pm, Wednesday from 1-5pm and 10am-6pm on Thursday and Friday.