‘She’s dead’: Stalker called 232 times in one day

A MAN who threatened to cut the throat of a woman who had a domestic violence order against him was on meth at the time of the offences, a court has heard.

The 40-year-old, who can't be named, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to unlawful stalking, four counts of contravention of a domestic violence order and using a carriage service to harass.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence told the court the man, 39 at the time, stalked the aggrieved, a former de facto partner of five years, between February 16 and 19.

During that period he made a threatening phone call, answered by the complainant's daughter's friend, telling her the complainant was "junkie scum" and said "she's dead, f---ing scum, you're all f---ing scum".

Ms Lawrence said the man continued to contact the victim and left 13 voice messages using derogatory terms, making threats to kill her and told he she was a "dead c---" and she was "going to get her throat cut" and when he sees her driving "I'm going to get you to run over me".

Ms Lawrence said the man had previously been violent towards the victim, which made her fearful he would be violent again.

The woman did not stay at her home out of fear of safety for herself and her children, and suffered sleep deprivation.

The man continued to call on February 17, 18 and 19, the court heard.

On February 19 the victim received 232 calls from a private number, six of which were answered by the victim's friend. He left more recorded messages using derogatory names.

Ms Lawrence said on February 20 police located the man hiding under a bed. He initially denied making the calls but ultimately admitted to it and said he was struggling with the separation and did not intend to hurt her.

The court heard the man had a six-page criminal history with nine other contraventions of domestic violence orders.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his client had a "normal and functional" childhood with his parents still happily married, however had struggled with alcohol and drug addiction.

He said his client started drinking and smoking cannabis when he was 12, and by 16 he started using meth which he used daily.

"He was using meth at the time of the offences," Mr Ahlstrand said.

"Convictions on his criminal history can all be explained by him using methylamphetamine."

He noted his client had previously performed well on probation and parole, and on this occurrence there was no actual violence.

Judge Craig Chowdhury noted the man's difficulties with drug addiction but said it was no excuse for the way he treated women.

"It's a matter for you, you've got to get a grip on your addiction or you're going to be in and out of courts for the rest of your life and in and out of jail for the rest of your life," Judge Chowdhury said.

The man was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, eligible for parole on August 20, with 84 days already served.