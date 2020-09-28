Menu
CAUGHT ALIGHT: A shed and caravan were on fire at a Dalveen property this morning. Picture: Kate McCormack
News

Shed, caravan on fire at Dalveen property

Jessica Paul
28th Sep 2020 9:30 AM

A FIRE that broke out on a Dalveen property this morning remains under police and QFES investigation.

Three fire crews arrived at the Butler Ave property at about 5.15am, where they found a shed and caravan on fire.

Paramedics, police officers, and Ergon Energy were also at the scene.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, all occupants were safe by the time emergency crews arrived.

The spokeswoman said the fires were dampened by about 5.50am, and fire crews left the scene with QPS for further investigation.

Neither police nor QFES could confirm the cause of the fire at this stage.

A Fire Investigation Unit will also be attending the scene later today.

The Southern Downs region remains under a local fire ban until 11.59pm tonight.

