Shattered hearts as town mourns loss of ‘unique’ man

A REGIONAL community is mourning the loss of a "unique" and "accomplished" young man, who died in a car crash early on Monday morning.

Coen Michael Fry - from Mount Kilcoy, west of the Sunshine Coast - was driving west along the D'Aguilar Highway between Kilcoy and the Brisbane Valley Highway, when he crashed down an embankment.

The 20-year-old died at the scene, while a 30-year-old woman from Toogoolawah was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Those close to Mr Fry have paid tribute to his unique and outgoing personality that saw him standout in a town of 300.

Coen Michael Fry, 20, died in a car crash at Harlin on Monday morning.

Mr Fry's sister, Lacey, said her heart was broken at the loss of her "baby brother".

"Today my beautiful brother Coen was taken from this world far too soon," she said.

"My heart is shattered and none of this feels real. I'm forever going to miss you.

"I don't know how we will ever recover from this.

"My first friend, my baby brother. Gone far too soon. I love you forever."

Friend Sharon Heinrich told The Courier-Mail that Mr Fry was a "a very unique young man" who had "accomplished a lot for his age of 20".

Coen Michael Fry (right) died in a car crash on Monday morning.

"For example he was the youngest person to become a boner at Kilcoy Global Foods," she said.

Ms Heinrich, who is a bartender at the Stanley Hotel at Kilcoy, said she served him two weeks ago and the pair caught up.

Ms Heinrich said she could tell how proud of himself Mr Fry was.

"He was telling me how proud he was of himself," she said.

"He was playing pool that night and was laughing and yet still he was one of the politest people I ever met.

"He is going to leave a legacy of cheer and brightness wherever he went and this town and Kilcoy Global Foods and his family and friends are all going to miss a very confident young man."