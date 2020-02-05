Shattered: Business departs for new adventure

ONE of the region's most unique and original art concepts is bidding farewell to the area.

Brian Hamley's Glass Shokunin Studio at The Summit has closed its doors.

"Glass Shokunin Studio is now closed as we've sold our home," Mr Hamley said.

"We've decided to return to Japan and although this is sooner than we had planned, an opportunity has arisen for us to be able to build a new home and studio in Japan."

Mr Hamley and his wife, Junko Suzuki, will soon base themselves in Nagoya.

His studio was initially intended to be just a hobby, but as a third-generation glazier, working hard is in his blood.

Mr Hamley ran commercial glass making business B&B Glass and Glazing in Brisbane for 30 years, selling it to his brother in 2011.

His grandfather was a lead lighter and glazier in England and he still uses the tools of his late father, also named Brian.

It was his partners idea to name his 'hobby' studio Glass Shokunin.

Brian Hamley of Glass Shokunin Studio.

The Japanese term 'shokunin' means 'tradesperson' or 'artisan'.

"It's someone who works with their hands. And 'shokunin' sounds a lot better than 'tradie'," Mr Hamley said.

He first visited Japan after selling his business in 2011.

He took a one-week trip to celebrate the next chapter in his life, but on his return decided to move there indefinitely.

"My family thought I was mental … but it was the best thing I've ever done," he said.

And now he's headed back.

"This opportunity was too good to pass up so the difficult decision was made to leave the Granite Belt," Mr hamley said.

"We'd like to thank everyone that has supported us and visited our studio.

"We will continue to post updates on our move and the progression of building our home and studio in Japan.

"Life is meant to be an adventure," he said.