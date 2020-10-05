Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The shark pulled the man off his surfboard at Toms Surf Break in North Beach.
The shark pulled the man off his surfboard at Toms Surf Break in North Beach.
Environment

Shark pulls man off surfboard

by Anthony Piovesan
5th Oct 2020 8:19 AM

A man has had a frightening brush with death after being pulled off his surfboard by a shark at a popular surfing spot in Perth.

The West Australian reports the man was out surfing at Toms Surf Break in North Beach when a 1.5m metre shark grabbed onto his leg rope on Sunday morning.

He was then pulled into the water by a bronze whaler shark, but escaped unscathed.

A shark warning was issued for the surf break and Hammersly Pool, but the beaches remain open.

"The surfer sustained no injuries, but the leg rope was damaged," Shark Smart wrote on their website.

"Shark warning issued for Hamersley Pool after an interaction with a shark at North Beach was reported at 11:37am," Surf Life Saving WA tweeted following the incident.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks sharks surfing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Premium Content Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Travel Slowly but surely the country is opening back up, which means there’s never been a better time to plan a trip. Well-known Aussies share their travel spots.

        EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest crime trends

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest crime trends

        Crime Fresh data gives startling new insight to Stanthorpe’s illegal activity.

        New SDRC plans to keep rural residents connected

        Premium Content New SDRC plans to keep rural residents connected

        Council News The proposal could soon see ‘quasi-divisional’ councillors introduced and touring...

        REVEALED: New backpacker hostel for Stanthorpe

        Premium Content REVEALED: New backpacker hostel for Stanthorpe

        News Members of the community have questioned the proposal as the pandemic leaves a...