‘Shallow grave’: Man’s chilling death threats to volunteer

A GOLD Coast man threatened to get his bikie "cousins" and kill a volunteer counsellor after the pair had a falling out.

Travis John Chisholm left several expletive-laden messages on the counsellor's phone on February 29, this year.

One message said: "I'll f***ing kill you, c***. I've killed before mate, you don't know me buddy.

"Right, and let me tell you something motherf***er, I'll go and get my Rebel cousins."

In other messages Chisholm threatened the counsellor with a "shallow grave" and that he was going to "get a taste of what it's like to be a real gangster".

Travis John Chisholm (white shirt) leaves court in Southport.

Chisholm pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Friday to using a carriage service to menace and harass.

Magistrate Mark Howden sentenced him to a $1000 good behaviour bond for two years and placed him on probation for 18 months.

"Nobody deserves to be subjected to that sort of language or those sorts of threats," he said.

Defence lawyer Farshad Sarabi, of Hannay Lawyers, said Chisholm met the man at a counselling group aimed at getting men to talk about their problems.

The man volunteered as the group leader and the two became friends.

"They had an argument, there was a comment made about the death of (Mr Chisholm's) partner by the victim and that is what set him off to make these threats," Mr Sarabi said.

He told the court Chisholm had no connection to the Rebels bikie gang.

