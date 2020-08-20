Shadow Treasurer calls for regional recovery plan in Warwick

FEDERAL Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers will today deliver a key positioning speech in Warwick on how regional Australia needs to be a bigger part of the country's economic story in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and recession.

The Logan-based Labor MP will deliver the speech to a Warwick Chamber of Commerce event at the Criterion Hotel.

"When I was driving here in November, it was towards the end of the fires which had affected parts of this region, but before the horrific fires engulfed large swathes of southeastern Australia later that summer," Mr Chalmers is set to say.

"It's pretty confronting to think of what's happened since then and the impacts on you and surrounding communities. Drought. Fires. Pandemic. Now recession.

"My main point today is that if the Australian economy is to recover strongly from this recession then regional Australia, regional Queensland, and regional industries need to be a bigger part of the economic story.

"And that story needs to say very loudly and very clearly, our rural and regional areas aren't just great places to visit, though they are, they're great places to live and they are a foundation of Australia's prosperity."

The Cambooya Rural Fire Service shared these images of the Stanthorpe Fire in September 2019.

Mr Chalmers said regional Australia provided most of country's energy, food, fibre and exports.

"While most of us live in our capital cities, and a large proportion of our economic capacity is in the capitals, that capacity is built in part on the economic prosperity of our rural and regional areas," he said.

"You have so many strengths; clean air, uncongested roads, beautiful attractions, an abundance of resources - but above all, resilient and resourceful people."

The agriculture industry was the major focus of the speech, with Mr Chalmers highlighting the National Farmers Federation "lofty target" of raising farm output from $60 billion a year to $100 billion a year by 2030.

"To achieve the NFF's $100 billion agricultural target we need to make skills and people, research and innovation, transport, water, energy, communications and digital infrastructure, climate change and local leadership all much higher priorities than they are now," he said.

Mr Charmers said lower world prices for many agricultural commodities were expected, because of COVID-19, but overall demand for Australia's agricultural product was expected to remain strong.

"But we need to get the policies right, near-term and long-term," he said.

"We have seen some very significant missteps with the implementation of JobKeeper, which has excluded temporary visa holders and I know that has had an impact on seasonal farm labour, particularly on the Granite Belt.

Mr Chalmers said gross value was forecast to increase by only 1 per cent to $61 billion next year because of falling prices.

"So, if we are to achieve the NFF's $100 billion farm output goal and maintain our competitive advantage in agriculture we need to look at how we improve agricultural productivity and resilience," he said.

"In the past Australian agriculture was able to increase output by expanding the amount of land and water resources utilised by the sector.

"That's no longer a viable option; instead, the amount of water and land resources available to agriculture has fallen significantly in recent decades and is predicted to contract further in the future.

"If we're going to seize the global opportunity of growing food demand, we need local expertise and we need national leadership."

He said climate change was also a large part of the story.

"This isn't some inner-city preoccupation," he said.

"Communities like this one and growers in particular are already among the most affected.

"Last year ABARES estimated that climate change had reduced average farm profits by around 22 per cent since the turn of the millennium. It's a credit to the adaptation techniques of our agricultural sector that the impact of climate change has not been bigger already.

"That's why the National Farmers Federation have recently joined the BCA, AiG, every state and territory government, the scientific experts and of course Federal Labor in adopting a target for net zero emissions by 2050.

"Net zero emissions by 2050 is not only a goal we need to meet to avoid catastrophic climate change impacts but if delivered will lead to more jobs and more income for our agricultural sector."

Aerial above the rapidly receding Storm King Dam at Stanthorpe which supplies the town water, in the grip of a horrific drought the town is expected to completely run out of water in December. Photo Lachie Millard

Mr Chalmbers said he would also be visiting the Emu Swamp Dam site while in the region.

"Making our regional and rural centres more resilient also means investment in energy, communications, water, digital and transport infrastructure," he said.

"I know in the Southern Downs water security is an issue, with the Storm King Dam still at critically low levels.

"That's why we're off to Stanthorpe tonight and visiting the sight of the new Emu Swamp Dam site on Friday, and talking with the Granite Belt Water office before heading back towards Esk.

"And when we are talking about investment in infrastructure, we need a deeper recognition of the role local government, especially in regional areas, can play as a delivery mechanism in the post COVID recovery."

Mr Chalmers said if Australia wanted farms to be more productive and competitive into the future, it was the responsibility of government to train and provide an agriculture workforce.

He said that was why regional universities and TAFEs needed protecting and enhancing.

"But we need a plan - for agriculture and for jobs more broadly.

"Putting that plan together depends on genuinely listening to you and your communities.

"So I'll leave it there and I look forward to hearing your thoughts."