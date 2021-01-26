‘Sexy’ cop sacked after armed robbery act

A 'sexy' cop has been sacked after posting bizarre videos on TikTok while on duty - including one showing her brandishing a gun as she raced to an armed robbery.

Yolanda Moll, 40, turned heads with a nude magazine shoot after making her name as a TV dancer before she became a police officer in Spain, The Sun reports.

But now her career in law enforcement in Esparreguera, near Barcelona, is over after posting the videos that were filmed while she was on duty.

RELATED: 'Gorgeous' cop causes chaos online

Yolanda Moll, 40, has been fired after posting TikTok videos while on duty. Picture: Supplied

She kept her law enforcement job despite taking her clothes off again on Spanish naked dating show Adam and Eve.

But the recent gun prank and other bizarre videos showing her eating an ice cream while wearing a face mask and belching rap tunes in uniform have finally seen her off the force.

She had been suspended for a month without pay after the footage of her responding to the supermarket armed robbery went viral.

RELATED: Internet loses it over WA's 'hot cop'

One video shown her racing to an armed robbery with her weapon drawn. Picture: Supplied

Yolanda previously posed for Spanish magazine Interviu before joining the police force. Picture: Supplied

The TikTok video showed her clutching a pistol in her patrol car screaming: "Holdup in a Mercadona supermarket, I don't want to die."

Yolanda later wound up bosses further, by going on TV to claim she was two streets away from the supermarket when it was held up and that her gun was not loaded.

"It was a video I had filmed for me and a colleague decided to publish but it's not that serious," she insisted.

The single mother also made a name for herself as a TV dancer. Picture: Supplied

"I fulfilled my duty when I got to the scene. I didn't enter the supermarket with my phone camera on. What I did before that is my business."

The single mum, who appeared topless in Spain's now defunct magazine Interviu before joining the force, got her marching orders after a full council vote.

Esparreguera mayor Eduard Rivas called her actions "deplorable" and said the sacking decision showed "political unity in defence of the values and the ethical code town hall workers and local police should maintain".

Another of Yolanda’s wacky videos while in uniform. Picture: Supplied

She spoke on television about the viral clips saying her gun wasn’t loaded. Picture: Supplied

Her unnamed colleague in the video - who also held a gun - was suspended for four years and seven months.

"Some locals might have loved the idea of getting on the wrong side of Yolanda when she was in uniform, but she wasn't an asset with the way she was behaving," a town hall source said.

An angry local raged before Yolanda got her marching orders: "People like this shouldn't be allowed to keep their job; they're an insult."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as 'Sexy' cop sacked after armed robbery act