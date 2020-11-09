Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Sexting teacher locked out of class

by Vanda Carson
9th Nov 2020 2:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A male Queensland teacher who sexted explicit messages to one of his young female students and propositioned her for sex, cannot return to the classroom.

The teacher, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will remain suspended from teaching because Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal member Sandra Deane believes he poses an unacceptable risk of harm to children.

He was suspended on September 14 after a six-year career.

The tribunal heard he told Education Department investigators that he had sent sexually explicit text messages to the girl and told her that he wanted to be sexually intimate with her.

Prior to the sexting the teacher chatted to her about her family and mental health issues and gave her his mobile phone number and told her to call him if she needed anything.

The teacher did not make any submissions to the QCAT hearing which was deciding whether his suspension should continue or whether he should be allowed to return to teaching.

Originally published as Sexting teacher locked out of class

More Stories

editors picks queensland civil and administrative tribunal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAIN ON HORIZON: When Stanthorpe will get drenched

        Premium Content RAIN ON HORIZON: When Stanthorpe will get drenched

        News Wild weather has been forecast for the region, with unseasonably warmer days on the way. FULL FORECAST HERE:

        BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals

        Premium Content BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals

        News If you’re thinking about your next family move then look no further than these five...

        Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Premium Content Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Technology Your NBN deadline might be closer than you think. Here's why!

        Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Premium Content Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Lifestyle Suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent in regional areas