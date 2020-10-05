Sexist s**t attack on Jackie Trad as campaign turns vile

Jackie Trad has been targeted by vile vandals in an ugly campaign across the inner-city seat she is vying to retain.

The former treasurer has had corflutes vandalised and sexist slurs, including "slut", written across her signs in a series of hits over the past week that have been reported to police.

It's understood at least 10 separate locations have been hit, at which supporters' private property has also been vandalised.

Jackie Trad posted the graffiti on social media.

The vandalism mirrors attacks on corflutes promoting LNP candidate Lauren Day in Maiwar, where she is up against Greens MP Michael Berkman.

"These sorts of sexist tactics are intended to intimidate women candidates and their supporters, but it won't work," Ms Trad said.

"Everyday Queenslanders who are expressing their political support shouldn't be subjected to this juvenile vandalism.

"The people doing this should stop and think about the damage they're causing, particularly to our democracy."

LNP Candidate for Maiwar Lauren Day has had her corflute signs graffitied.

Greens rival Amy MacMahon has not experienced any graffiti, but said she did in 2017 and anticipated it again.

"It's absolutely appalling," she said of the slurs.

The Greens party have denied their supporters are responsible for any vandalism.