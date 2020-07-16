Sex offender AWOL from hospital to buy smokes and coke

A CENTRAL Queensland sex offender went AWOL from Rockhampton Hospital, breached his curfew set under the sex offender Act, and walked to a service station for cigarettes.

Ian Malcolm Claude Hill, 45, was at the hospital on May 31 and left about 10.15pm with police being called by the High Risk Management Unit to track him down.

Hill was subjected to the curfew order in the Supreme Court on March 16, when he was released from prison under a 10-year supervision order.

Hill pleaded guilty on July 9 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching the Sexual Offender Act 2003 order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police located Hill outside the front of the George Street Puma service station at 10.30pm.

"He told them they should take him back," he said.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said Hill, who has paranoid schizophrenia, had been at the hospital as he had been having delusions for over a week.

He said Hill's medication was increased and that controlled his delusions for a time.

Mr Gimbert said his client told hospital staff he was going to purchase cigarettes and coke.

"He walked to the Puma service station to do so," he said.

Mr Gimbert said Hill currently wore a GPS ankle bracelet and he had not had his parole revoked.

He said his client resided at a halfway house on prison property but looked to be relocated closer to town.

Hill had a five-page criminal history which included being jailed for four-and-a-half years for attempting to rape a woman in 2015 at an Aboriginal community in the Rockhampton region.

Hill was drinking with the woman at a party when they left and went to his house where he tried to pull down her pants before hitting her on the head, a court judgment detailed.

The woman escaped and Hill later told police he was trying to knock her unconscious so he could "have sex with her".

It was the sixth time Hill had been sentenced for sexual offending.

His disturbing crimes began in his early 20s, when he sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl who was playing in a schoolyard.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered Hill pay a $500 fine for the curfew breach and a conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



