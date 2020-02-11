SEVERE STORM WARNING: Rainfall may lead to flash flooding

INCOMING: Another series of severe storms are expected to batter the Southern Downs.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

for HEAVY RAINFALL

For people in parts of Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

Issued at 2:31 pm Tuesday, 11 February 2020.

Weather Situation:

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Stanthorpe, Oakey, Clifton and Pittsworth.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:35 pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau’s website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.