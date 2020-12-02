Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STORMS ON WAY: Warwick and Stanthorpe could see severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Picture: contributed
STORMS ON WAY: Warwick and Stanthorpe could see severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Picture: contributed
Information

Severe storm warning issued for Warwick, Stanthorpe

Jessica Paul
2nd Dec 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Warwick and Stanthorpe residents this afternoon.

The 2.48pm warning cautions several storm cells could bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds across the Southern Downs and Granite Belt regions.

Heavy rains could also cause flash flooding in certain areas. 

Warwick, Stanthorpe, Allora, and Clifton are the town centres most likely to be affected.

BOM has warned more isolated thunderstorms could develop throughout the afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised residents to secure loose outdoor items, stay indoors, and beware of fallen trees or powerlines.

The next warning is due to be issued at 5.50pm.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLEARING SALE: 100s of collectibles up for grabs

        Premium Content CLEARING SALE: 100s of collectibles up for grabs

        News Farm machinery, vintage homewares and more at Southern Downs sale. SEE ALL THE ITEMS HERE:

        China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Premium Content China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Politics Premier warns trade tensions with China could cost Queensland jobs

        MOVING FORWARD: Emu Swamp Dam reaches critical milestone

        Premium Content MOVING FORWARD: Emu Swamp Dam reaches critical milestone

        Politics The 12,000ML dam is on the verge of construction, following the finalisation of an...

        Hundreds of residents apply for JobKeeper each month

        Premium Content Hundreds of residents apply for JobKeeper each month

        News New data reveals alarming number of Rose City businesses that remain dependant on...