SEVERE STORM WARNING: Heavy rain to hit Southern Downs

FLOOD RISK: BOM has said heavy rain could cause flooding today.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning and flood risk has been issued for parts of the Southern Downs, including Warwick and Stanthorpe.

According to a Bureau of Meteorology alert, heavy falls with slow moving storms may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

Locations set to be affected include Warwick, Stanthorpe and Goondiwindi.

Environdata’s Warwick weather station has recorded 16.2mm since 9am this morning, boosting Leslie Dam to 7.66 per-cent capacity.

The alert comes as 166mm rain was recorded at Ruined Castle in three hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. and to be beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

– For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.