SEVERE STORM: Heavy rainfall expected

GREY SKIES: Severe thunderstorm warning remains in place as heavy rain hits the Southern Downs.

HEAVY rain has dampened the start of the long weekend with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a severe thunderstorm warning for the Southern Downs.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding across the Downs over the next several hours.

Bureau meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said parts of the region had received up to 53mm since 9am.

"Carr's Lookout has had 53mm this morning, while The Head received 47mm and Emu Vale has had 44mm," Mr Majchrowski said.

Despite only having totals east of Warwick, Environdata has recorded 19.6mm since 9am at their Percy Street office.

Warwick could experience a wet weekend, with potential thunderstorms forecast for Sunday according to Mr Majchrowski.

"There is still potential for some thunderstorms tomorrow but they should ease by Monday," he said.

"Hopefully on Monday it should become less humid too as a dry air moves across the region making it a bit cooler too.

"Temperatures should stay in the low 30s throughout next week."

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is current for parts of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt regions.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.