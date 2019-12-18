Severe heatwave conditions swelter SEQ

Severe heatwave conditions are expected in the coming days

TEMPERATURES are expected to skyrocket this week as most of Australia is set to experience serve heatwave conditions.

Warm, dry conditions sees the Darling Downs region under very high fire danger rating today and tomorrow and moving into the serve category on Friday.

The blanket of smoke haze that has been hanging around the area is expected to continue over the next few days.

Enjoy the cooler relief today with a maximum of 29 degrees, before temperatures spike with a top of 34 degrees tomorrow, 37 degrees for Friday and Saturday and a top of 38 degrees on Sunday.

Temperatures are reaching record breaking levels, with the average temperature for this time of year 13 degrees higher than normal.

Unfortunately that warm weather will continue into next week, with a top of 32 degrees on Monday and 34 on Tuesday.

Any heatwave categorised as severe or extreme can be particularly challenging for vulnerable people, and the Bureau of Meteorology are warning people to look after themselves and their loved ones.

"Always listen to the advice of local health authorities and emergency services," Bureau of Meteorology public safety General Manager Shoni Maguire said.

"Know your weather, know your risk."