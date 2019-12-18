Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Severe heatwave conditions are expected in the coming days
Severe heatwave conditions are expected in the coming days
News

Severe heatwave conditions swelter SEQ

Saavanah Bourke
18th Dec 2019 8:31 AM

TEMPERATURES are expected to skyrocket this week as most of Australia is set to experience serve heatwave conditions.

Warm, dry conditions sees the Darling Downs region under very high fire danger rating today and tomorrow and moving into the serve category on Friday.

The blanket of smoke haze that has been hanging around the area is expected to continue over the next few days.

Enjoy the cooler relief today with a maximum of 29 degrees, before temperatures spike with a top of 34 degrees tomorrow, 37 degrees for Friday and Saturday and a top of 38 degrees on Sunday.

Temperatures are reaching record breaking levels, with the average temperature for this time of year 13 degrees higher than normal.

Unfortunately that warm weather will continue into next week, with a top of 32 degrees on Monday and 34 on Tuesday.

Any heatwave categorised as severe or extreme can be particularly challenging for vulnerable people, and the Bureau of Meteorology are warning people to look after themselves and their loved ones.

"Always listen to the advice of local health authorities and emergency services," Bureau of Meteorology public safety General Manager Shoni Maguire said.

"Know your weather, know your risk."

extreme fire danger record temperatures sevre heatwave weather temperature
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Vegan diet tips to know

    Vegan diet tips to know
    • 18th Dec 2019 10:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        premium_icon Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        News Get in now if you’d like to be part of this popular event because places are filling up quickly.

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        premium_icon SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        News “IRONIC” decision will see water extracted seven days a week in worst drought in...

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects