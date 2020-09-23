Seven of the sweetest spots to stay in Byron Bay

Swim in Australia’s best pool and bunk on the beachfront at these Byron Bay beauties within a short drive of the Gold Coast.

With Queensland's border zone expanding from October 1 to include beachfront holiday mecca Byron, we've found seven of the sweetest spots to stay in the Bay

THE CABIN

It may be just a block away from the beach, but The Cabin from Byron Beach Abodes stands out in a sea of surf shacks. "There are many beach houses but we wanted to create something extra special," says owner Taliah Lowry.

Just a block away from the beach, The Cabin Byron Bay stands out in a sea of surf shacks.

"The beautiful fireplace is the focal point, shipped here from France to take centre stage, along with the most gorgeous sheepskins from Wilson and Dorset in New Zealand, layers of Bemboka blankets, a velvet lounge to snuggle on fireside, Ralph Lauren linen bed heads and drapery, and a beautiful Apaiser bath tubs for a bubble bath with bubbly in hand." The sunlight streams in through custom-made black steel-framed windows, with eucalyptus views flowing through to the polished pool.

CACTI MI CASA

This loft-style love nest, curated by hairdressing wunderkind Jaye Edwards, is seducing the style set with chic bed-and-beauty getaways. While colour-splashed murals from artist Brian Connolly clamour for attention with the cactus garden, it's the detail that sets the converted warehouse apart from your average Airbnb. Sleep in on a soft cloud of dove grey linen in the lust-worthy bedroom, and borrow The Beach People towels when it's time to hit the sand. A roomy rain shower dominates the sleek bathroom where a GHD straightener and Kevin Murphy's Angel Wash replace the standard issue. Bonus: it's pet friendly.

Cacti Mi Casa.

ELEMENTS OF BYRON

With swim-up tacos and tequila tipples, you may as well post yourself in the pool for the duration of your stay at this flop-and-drop wonderland.

Elements of Byron. Picture: Supplied

Named Australia's best hotel pool by Gourmet Traveller, the adults-exclusive oasis features full service, whether you're in the water or lounging in a private cabana. For a change of scenery, pop over to the central lagoon pool for a poke bowl on one of the hanging day beds. Shoes are optional at the oceanfront Botanica Beach Club, a seasonal sandy-feet bar with an unbroken view to Cape Byron and Julian Rocks and direct access to Belongil Beach for sunset strolls.

Beach Club at Elements of Byron resort, Byron Bay

Make sure you're back in time for firepit drinks under the stars before that on-site restaurant reservation. You're guaranteed a great sleep lulled by the waves in one of Elements' dunal villas, waking fresh as a daisy in time to join the First Light Club for free beachfront yoga.

BOUTIQUE RETREAT SUFFOLK PARK

A courtyard with pink stone bath is the cherry on top at this sweet spot in Suffolk Park. The ground-floor apartment, listed on Airbnb, is only five minutes' south of the action but is designed to provide a more private piece of paradise for singles and couples.

Spend balmy Byron nights in this blissful pink tub, the main attraction at Suffolk Park Airbnb Boutique Retreat

A comfy kingsize bed is swathed in luxe linen and the kitchenette is stocked with Byron Bay tea and coffee.

THE BOWER BYRON

Reimagining the beach motel, this palm-filled compound is home to a design-led collection of accommodation, including stunning suites, a cottage and barn.

New York style meets Bryon's barefoot luxury at The Bower's palm-fringed pool

The round, foliage-fringed swimming pool, at The Bower's heart epitomises its brand of barefoot luxury with a New York twist.

BYRON AT BYRON

One of Byron's favourite resorts has a new look following a $6 million splurge that included a new restaurant, Forest, and updated guest suites.

Rainforest-wrapped retreat Byron at Byron has unveiled the results of its $6 million refresh

Eléme Day Spa is next to reopen in November. Byron at Choose your pace at Byron's infinity pool, overlooking subtropical rainforest - lounge with an afternoon cocktail or take part in a morning stretch session.

CACTUS ROSE VILLA

The ultimate base for a weekend of retail therapy, Cactus Rose Villa is tucked above Spell & The Gypsy Collective's boutique. White, light-filled interiors with rustic timber and natural textures are an extension of the label's luxe bohemian style. Dream away in the attic-style bedroom or built in bath or park yourself poolside.

