University of Queensland scientists are busy in the lab, as part of an international collaboration to develop a vaccine for the recent coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied
Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed on Coast

Stuart Cumming
23rd Mar 2020 6:16 PM | Updated: 7:33 PM
QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed seven new coronavirus cases on the Sunshine Coast today.

They are among 60 new cases across Queensland, taking the state's total to 319.

The patients consist of 33 males and 27 females between the ages range of 21 and 81.

Today's cases take the Sunshine Coast's total to 29, according to figures released by Queensland Health.

A department spokesman said contact tracing was under way for the 60 new cases. "Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required," the spokesman said.

He said the majority of cases were from patients who had travelled overseas, or had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community."

He urged people to follow advice from state and federal health authorities regarding social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

"Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home if you're sick. "Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body."

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the past 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

"Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival."

For more information visit www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.

coronavirus coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19 testing virus
