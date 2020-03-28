Menu
THIS IS HAPPENING: Warwick SES controller John Newley will be one of many SES volunteers guarding elections today to enforce social distancing regulations.
SES to assist with polls, borders amid coronavirus concern

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
28th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
HE Warwick SES has warned the residents not to become complacent as the organisation raises its hand to join the fight against the national coronavirus pandemic.

Warwick SES controller John Newley said volunteers had already deployed in preventive measures, including helping police at the NSW border and monitoring elections today.

Deployed at Allora, Warwick and Stanthorpe polling stations, Mr Newley said members would ensure voters adhered to social distancing.

“We haven’t seen a pandemic of this nature for a long, long, long time so, for the whole of the community, everyone needs to do their part to keep frontline emergency services operating,” he said.

“Follow the instructions given by the Prime Minister and Premier and keep your distance. There are those who don’t think it’s real but this is 100 per cent real, this is happening.”

For some members, like Mr Newley, volunteering to keep others safe would be putting their own heath on the line.

“There are lots of older members in our community who fall in vulnerable category. I’m one of them, I’m over 60, so I hope everyone can respect that social distancing,” he said.

“It is a strong part of the SES that we help the community where we can but our own safety is also paramount, whether that’s a natural disaster or a pandemic, the same applies.”

According to early voting estimates, about half of Southern Downs Regional Council residents have voted already, prior to today, using pre-polling or postal voting.

