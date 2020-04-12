Menu
A bushwalker arrives at Princess Alexandra Hospital after falling and seriously injuring his pelvis at Tallebudgera Valley near Bonogin today. PHOTO: 7 NEWS FACEBOOK
News

Seriously injured bushwalker airlifted to hospital

by Amber Macpherson
12th Apr 2020 7:03 PM
A BUSHWALKER has been flown to hospital almost five hours after falling and seriously injuring his pelvis in Tallebudgera Valley.

Emergency services were called to Tallebudgera Valley, near Bonogin, about 11.30am today to reports of a man in his 50s falling a distance while bushwalking.

The man had received significant injuries to his pelvis after falling a few metres.

Queensland Ambulance tasked its rescue helicopter to assist the man while also responding on foot with SES and Queensland Police officers.

The Rural Fire and Emergency Services were also on scene.

The man was winched in a serious but stable condition from the location and flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane about 4pm.

Queensland Ambulance media said the location of the accident was quite rugged terrain however the man was not alone or missing at any point during the ordeal, with a member of the public helping him straight away.

