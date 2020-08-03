SERIOUS CRASH: Four-wheel drive towing caravan rolls
CREWS are at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Gin Gin Mt Perry Road.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash happened 30km from Gin Gin towards Mt Perry.
A call was made to emergency crews about noon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were working to free a female occupant from the vehicle, while a male was out of the vehicle.
The extent of injuries is not yet known.
It is believed the four-wheel drive was towing a caravan when it possibly hit a tree and rolled.
More to come