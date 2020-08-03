Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crews are working to free a woman from the crash.
Crews are working to free a woman from the crash. Crystal Jones
News

SERIOUS CRASH: Four-wheel drive towing caravan rolls

Crystal Jones
by
3rd Aug 2020 12:45 PM | Updated: 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CREWS are at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Gin Gin Mt Perry Road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash happened 30km from Gin Gin towards Mt Perry. 

A call was made to emergency crews about noon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were working to free a female occupant from the vehicle, while a male was out of the vehicle. 

The extent of injuries is not yet known. 

It is believed the four-wheel drive was towing a caravan when it possibly hit a tree and rolled. 

More to come 

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Online sales open new world of opportunity for producers

        premium_icon Online sales open new world of opportunity for producers

        News ‘More control over what you want and what you get’: Southern Downs farmer welcomes growing trend in wake of pandemic.

        Elderly woman rushed to hospital after morning crash

        premium_icon Elderly woman rushed to hospital after morning crash

        News The woman’s car reportedly struck a tree in Ballandean.

        Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        premium_icon Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        News The Granite Belt workers were meant to return to Vanuatu months ago but fear they...

        What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        premium_icon What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        News From political ties to several properties, here’s what each of the new faces to...