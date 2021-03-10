Serial DV offender to spend months behind bars

BEHIND BARS: The Southern Downs father will spend months behind bars after his latest offending. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

BEHIND BARS: The Southern Downs father will spend months behind bars after his latest offending. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

A Southern Downs father and serial domestic violence offender has been slapped with additional jail time after he repeatedly contacted his ex, breaching a domestic violence order.

The order banning the Stanthorpe man from contacting or going to his ex-partner’s home without a police escort was enforced on October 19 last year.

It was only days later on October 23 police were made aware the 39-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, arranged a visit to his ex’s home without notifying them.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the Warwick Magistrates Court the man agreed to attend with a police escort, but then doubled back and went earlier when he was “expressly told not to”.

The man also failed to give his identifying particulars at the Stanthorpe police station as directed in the same month.

Even though there was no violence involved in this breach, Sergeant de Lissa said the man had been before the courts “so many times” on domestic violence offences he “should know how to behave”.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman told the court her client, who appeared via videolink from jail, had used his time in pre-sentence custody as an opportunity to “break the cycle” he was in.

Ms Acreman added the man would focus on rebuilding his life once released on parole, re-establishing contact with his five children and undertaking anger management counselling.

A probation and parole officer described the father’s commitment to the probation order he was serving at the time as “unsatisfactory and combative”, but agreed he should be given another chance to complete counselling and behavioural change programs.

The man pleaded guilty to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order, contravening a police requirement, and breaching a probation order.

He was sentenced to two months’ jail with immediate parole eligibility.