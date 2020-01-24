Menu
Tennis

Serena stunner: Williams crashes out in Round 3

by Lauren Wood
24th Jan 2020 2:44 PM
Serena Williams is out of the Australian Open.

Yes, you've read that correctly.

The 23-time grand slam winner's quest for her elusive record-squalling major is over after a three-set loss to China's Qiang Wang in the second round, delivering the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

Wang, the tournament's 27th seed, played the match of her life to dismantle Williams' game completely and leave her without answers, progressing 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5.

Williams fought tooth and nail to scrape back the second set in a tiebreak but it wasn't enough as Wang - who needed three match points to secure the win - held tough.

"I think my team always believe I can do it," Wang said.

The 28-year-old could not have reversed the fortunes any further from the last time the pair met, having fallen to Williams in 45 minutes at the US Open, winning only one game.

 

 

Qiang Wang held her nerve to defeat Serena Williams in straight sets in the third round.
