SENTENCED: Stanthorpe court wrap

IN COURT: Everyone who was convicted in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court this week.

IN COURT: Everyone who was convicted in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court this week.

Here is your list of those sentenced in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court this week.

Jason Paul Rowen pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing drugs, and one each of possessing a knife in a public place and possessing utensils.

On December 13, police found 5.7g of marijuana at the 50-year-old’s Stanthorpe home.

Six months later, Rowen was caught riding his scooter through town with a knife on his hip.

When he was searched, police found two clipsal bags with 0.5g and 0.3g of methylamphetamine.

He was fined $450.

Between April 5 and June 11, Maryann Davies sent abusive messages to a woman she says owed her money, calling her a “crazy b---h” and “s--t”.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court the 46-year-old later phoned the woman and left a voicemail saying, “I’m not finished with you yet”.

Davies pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to harass.

She was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.

Raymond Frederick Darcy has been dished up a tough sentence after he was caught driving while disqualified by the court and with marijuana in his system.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to one count each of driving without a licence disqualified by a court order and drug driving.

He was sentenced to seven months’ jail but was released on immediate parole and disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years.

Christopher Wayne Doorley was immediately suspended from driving when he was caught driving more than three times the legal limit.

Police pulled the 45-year-old over on College Rd onSeptember 13, where he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.160.

He pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

He was fined $850 and was disqualified from driving for eight months.

A search of Shaquille Jane Hunter’s Wallangarra home uncovered a small amount of marijuana.

On May 25, officers searched Hunter’s property and found 2.5g of marijuana, 12 seeds and a bong.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court Hunter admitted smoking the drug.

The 24-year-old mother pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing utensils.

She was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond and was ordered to attend a drug information session.

No conviction was recorded.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES:

Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

Stanthorpe woman smashes chair over ex-partner’s head

Booze-fuelled outburst lands 21yo back in court

NAMED: Man accused of punching 67yo woman in face