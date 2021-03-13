Selling million dollar properties runs in young Zeke’s family

Noosa real estate young gun Zeke O'Neill has the breeding to realise his dream of developing a dynamic agency sooner rather than later.

Notching up $2 million in a couple of recent property sales has given the Harcourts Noosa marketing consultant the drive to follow in the footsteps of his dad Nathan, who is his company boss.

Zeke, 19, may the youngest selling agent in town, but what he lacks in experience he more than makes up for in dedication to the job.

Harcourts boss Nathan O'Neill is proud of his son Zeke's dedication to selling.

But he said being so career-minded at his age came at a cost.

"Lots of my mates go out on Friday nights drinking, but I've got to work Saturday having open homes," he said.

"Business has been always been my thing and I'm wanting to build a big company one day.

"My Dad owns Harcourt Noosa ... he's been doing it for about 20 years, so I think it was a natural calling to go into real estate," Zeke said.

He began selling Noosa property in April last year after attending college in Gympie and spending a year in California testing the "waters" of the real estate game with Harcourts USA.

Number 10 Wygani Dr at Noosa North Shore is hot property.

"It definitely did start off slow, but towards the end of last year things really started to pick up for me," he said.

"One of my very first sales I've done myself was over in Sunrise Beach - that was a low set, four-bedroom brick home.

"Despite about four offers we decided to go to auction and set our reserve at $800,000 and ended up selling for $925,000 from eight registered bidders."

His second sale of note was a large farm at Federal in the Noosa hinterland.

The five-bedroom home which needed renovating sold at auction for $1,080,000.

Mr O'Neill said he was excited to be handling two Noosa North Shore riverfront properties.

"One is a vacant block of 10 Wygani Drive on the river - that's actually the first time in history it's ever been listed for sale," he said.

"The family that owns it has had it since about the 1930s -his grandfather actually developed the Wygani Drive."

Zeke O'Neill of Harcourts Noosa.

The other is just around the corner at 23 Noosa River Drive - a big block just over 1000sq m with a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home.

He said the Perth-based sellers had used it as a holiday home but the family had all grown up and they didn't need it any more.

Both properties are part of a "super auction" day on April 7 at the Harcourt rooms.

Zeke is also on a mission also to sell the last luxury townhouse of renowned local house designer Chris Clout that is part of the Nola Residences in Noosaville.

"There were six town homes starting from about $2.4 million and five have sold," he said.

Nathan, who opened his first Harcourts aged just 21, said he couldn't be prouder of his son and marvelled at his dedication to the job.

"I do joke quite often with friends by saying 'I don't know how I produced a responsible child'," Nathan said.

He said there was stiff competition from Zeke's Brisbane-based sister Teaylah, 22, who was a property manager.

"She actually just set new record for the McGrath group for the most leased properties for a month," he said.

"She's a pretty good operator."