Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Craig Gordon Hanlon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.
IN COURT: Craig Gordon Hanlon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.
News

Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

Rhylea Millar
27th Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CRIME doesn't pay and as one Facebook Marketplace seller who is now hundreds of dollars out of pocket discovered, the reward isn't worth the risk.

Facebook has quickly become the place to find a bargain with plenty of preloved items available on the platform's Marketplace.

But sadly, some sellers try to take advantage of their customers.

 

Facebook launched Marketplace in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S and U.K in October 2016.
Facebook launched Marketplace in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S and U.K in October 2016.

 

Mount Perry man Craig Gordon Hanlon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one count of fraud, after he failed to send items to a customer who had already paid.

Selling car parts on Marketplace for $110, it started off as a normal business transaction between the pair.

Hanlon provided his bank account details for payment to which the keen customer promptly transferred funds across in exchange for the parts.

Agreeing to supply a tracking number, things took a turn when Hanlon told the customer he had misplaced it.

After the customer made several attempts to obtain the tracking number or a refund, Hanlon stopped responding to his messages and blocked him on the social media platform.

Months after the initial incident, police spoke with the defendant who confirmed he had received the funds, lost the tracking number and agreed to reimburse the victim.

 

IN COURT: Craig Gordon Hanlon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
IN COURT: Craig Gordon Hanlon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

 

Facing the Bundaberg court yesterday, Hanlon told the Magistrate that he gave the parts to his daughter to post to the customer, as he was busy at the time.

He said soon after the arrangement, he had a disagreement with his daughter's boyfriend and had cut ties with his daughter as a result.

The defendant said he spoke to his daughter about a week and a half ago for the first time since the disagreement occurred and she confirmed that she had not sent the parts, but had "literally thrown them in the bin."

Hanlon was ordered to pay the victim $110 in restitution and was fined an additional $500. A conviction was recorded.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

facebook fraud marketplace
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Faces in crowd at Warwick Campdraft

        Premium Content GALLERY: Faces in crowd at Warwick Campdraft

        News Rain, hail or shine, the 2020 Warwick Campdraft had a sizeable turnout today. Check out the happy spectators here:

        No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        Premium Content No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        News Qld records no new COVID cases as Europe’s second wave worsens

        STATE ELECTION 2020: Your must-read guide before voting

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION 2020: Your must-read guide before voting

        News Your full breakdown of Southern Downs candidates’ campaigns, promises, and more...

        Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Premium Content Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Politics Personal details of a number of people has allegedly been shared