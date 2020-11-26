SELL OUT: Festival brings Aussie artists to region

ROCKING ON: Eleanore Rigden, producer of the Festival of Small Halls is eager for tonight’s show in Glen Aplin. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

THERE won’t be an empty seat at Glen Aplin Hall tonight when the Festival of Small Halls brings its summer tour to the region.

Two hundred people are expected to flock to the sellout event to watch Aussie artists women in docs and Karl S. Williams perform, opened by local duo Nine Year Sister.

It’s the tour that almost didn’t happen, with producer Eleanor Rigden saying COVID-19 regulations created additional hurdles for the regional tours.

Despite being only half the size of last year, this year’s show is one Miss Rigden is eager to see come to life.

“The hardest part has just been the fear that COVID has brought into our communities and it’s a very difficult thing and traumatising, especially in this region where there hasn’t been a case,” Miss Rigden said.

“I think that the Glen Aplin Hall committee are incredible for having the courage to work out the measures they need to take.”

Jennie and Emma from Nine Year Sister will open for Australian artists women in docs and Karl S. Williams.

In just two months, the Festival of Small Halls tour has covered 23 community halls from Cunnamulla to Texas, and everywhere in between.

While members of the audience won’t be able to boogie in the aisles, Miss Rigden said guests would be taken on a “storytelling journey” with the performing artists.

Miss Rigden is hopeful the Small Halls tour will continue to grow in 2021 and is eager to establish a relationship with the Southern Downs Regional Council.

“The Southern Downs and all the way out to Goondiwindi seems like a match made in heaven with our tour,” she said.

“People take to the idea like a duck takes to water and the small community culture is really alive and well.”

Tonight’s event kicks off at 5.30pm.

Glen Aplin Memorial Hall Secretary & MC for the evening Lindsay Saunders and President Lucy Low with last year’s flyer.

