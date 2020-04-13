SEGRA webinars offer farmers hope for virus recovery

IN TOUCH: Experts say webinars like the SEGRA series will be one of the best ways for Southern Downs farmers to get back on their feet after the virus.

PROLONGED seasons of drought, bushfires, and now the coronavirus pandemic have caused years of hardship and instability for farmers, businesses, and communities across the Southern Downs with no clear end in sight.

Now, Sustainable Economic Growth for Regional Australia (SEGRA) is hosting a webinar series called "A Conversation for Regional Australia about COVID-19" on their YouTube channel, designed to address the current crisis, as well as immediate and long-term recovery, for rural areas.

There have so far been seven episodes in the series, and they have canvassed topics including how the coronavirus pandemic has specifically impacted regional and remote communities, safeguarding rural economies, and engaging with local government structures.

Goondiwindi-based counsellor Julia Spicer said the Southern Downs region's collective experience of the coronavirus outbreak made this kind of online resource invaluable for regional communities, especially farmers or local businesses who may be struggling to see a turning point.

"There's been the drought, fires, and now this disease - there will be a recovery and we will get through this, but the challenging bit is we don't know exactly when or how," Mrs Spicer said.

"This is the time where people need to be reaching out and honest about how they're actually travelling, whether that be financially, physically, or mentally."

The Engage and Create Consultancy director added that while regional and rural areas often struggle with internet reliability, many Southern Downs organisations like her own were working to offer better access to those who need it.

"I know with our resources and many others like SEGRA's as well, having this information online means you have options regardless of connectivity capacity," Mrs Spicer said.

"You can watch (the webinars) live, or if that's not going to work because your kids are online doing schoolwork or your bandwidth doesn't allow it, a lot of them are recorded so you can watch them back later.

That's the beauty of these webinars, and we've seen them working really well for regional and rural communities, including the Southern Downs."

Regional Development Australia (RDA) Darling Downs and South West chair Fiona Gaske was a guest speaker for one of the SEGRA webinar to discuss how farming communities and local governments need to work together in the early phases of post-coronavirus recovery.

"As RDA Chair, the webinars have been a great opportunity to connect with a variety of stakeholders, both in our region and across the country, to understand how we can make a difference post-COVID-19," Ms Gaske said.

"One of the things we're focusing on is 'where to from here', which is hard when we're still in crisis mode, but as leaders in our community we need to position our people to realise what opportunities might be there for them.

"It's good to step into a different space and think futuristically as much as we can while still staying connected with our communities, because so many of us are already dealing with crisis and sometimes that bandwidth just expires."

Mrs Spicer agreed, stressing that as useful as these resources will be for future planning, they will be equally important for maintaining social connections and mental wellbeing throughout the isolation period, especially in regions like the Southern Downs where it can be easy for farmers to feel removed.

"In agricultural regions we tend to see that really stiff upper lip attitude, but this situation is so crazy and is affecting everyone, so I hope we'll see less of that," she said.

"I hope the stigma around mental health is changing, and I think the fact that we are literally all in this together means that people will be more willing to talk about how they're doing through the COVID-19 outbreak than they are through the drought.

It's easy to talk about this crisis in terms of supporting local farms and businesses, but these structures are built around humans and we need to look after each other first."

More information on SEGRA's webinars can be found on the organisation's website.