SEE: ‘Jackpot’ for snow chasers as border towns blanketed

WINTER WONDERLAND: Snow blanketed the ground last night at Ben Lomond. CREDIT: Nicholas Thompson Photography

WHILE Southern Downs residents are shivering through another cold morning, just over the border, weather chasers welcomed in the day with flurries blanketing down across Ben Lomond, Glen Innes and Guyra.

According to Brisbane weather photographer Nicholas Thompson, who rushed to Ben Lomond for the sight, the snowfall was unlike any of his previous visits to the region.

“We kept saying we won the jackpot here,” he said.

“It was quite amazing, we weren’t expecting this much snow but the heavy band of showers moved over the area last night just in time.

“About 2-3 cm accumulated on the ground so it was really quite incredible.”

According to Mr Thompson, the temperature this morning was a “freezing” 1C.

Nicholas Thompson snapped this picture this morning at Ben Lomond. CREDIT: Nicholas Thompson Photography

It is second time this winter the Southern Downs has narrowly missed out on snowfall.

According to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff, it also doesn’t look like we will see any snow news soon.

“In terms of the chances to see a little bit of airborne ice, the best chance was south of Warwick and Stanthorpe today where we thought there may be a slight possibility,” she said,

“But from now on, we don’t have a chance of any flurries through the area.”

Ms Hoff said a dry rest of the week would be coupled with a lingering chill.

“Certainly we will be having cold temperatures and windy conditions but that cold air is quite dry, so we won’t be seeing much rainfall from now on,” she said.

“Our forecast is a minimum of 2-3C for the rest of the week.”

Snow at Ben Lomond covered up to 2-3cm of the ground. CREDIT: Nicholas Thompson Photography

Roma took out the top title for coldest in the state this morning at -1.3C.

In comparison, Warwick had a balmy minimum of 5.1C.

Despite the low chances, Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker was still revelling in the winter weather tourists.

“Media loves to get onto the fact there’s a chance of snow, and as soon as it happens, we get hit with tourists,” he said.

“I think it is in the hands of the weather gods, everything has to be just perfectly aligned to get snow, but it can and will happen again.

“Winter is always our busy time — from a tourism perspective, it’s our peak season.

“Every year there’s talk snow may come and as long as it builds interest and brings tourists, I don’t see it as a bad thing.”