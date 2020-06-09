See impacts of Stanthorpe drought via ‘virtual stroll’

SOME of Australian agricultures’ leading minds will be taken on a guided tour of the Granite Belt to see up close the impact of drought.

Organised by Apple and Pear Australia Limited, the tours have become a regular on the calendar in recent years.

This one however will be undertaken with a new approach – a virtual tour.

“This one is going to be done very different to what we’ve done in the past,” APAL Stanthorpe Front Line Adviser Stephen Tancred said.

“Our guest speakers from down south and overseas can’t be with us obviously.

“So we’ll be doing it virtually,” Mr Tancred said.

The agronomist and Southern Downs councillor will present on local issues.

“I did a few research trials about the drought and the effect it has had on the quality of fruit,” Mr Tancred said.

“In some cases we reduced the crop load to very low levels to see whether the tree would produce better fruit.

“With the Gala variety of apples we found it didn’t. But with the Pink Lady’s it did.

“I think that’s because when we were in the worst of the drought, around December to January, Gala’s were closer to harvest.

“Pink Lady’s don’t typically mature until later.”

Agriculture on the Granite Belt has been presented several challenges in recent times.

Mr Tancred doesn’t believe COVID-19 to be a big issue.

“It’s the drought. That has been our issue,” he said.

“Quality is down, yield is down.

“We’ve still got plenty of great apples but they’re just not packing as many.

“The high cost of water has kicked the guts out of profitability.

“But I’m confident our guys will survive.”

The virtual tour will take place from 9am on June 10.

Registrations are essential.

To find out more visit: https://apal.org.au/events/