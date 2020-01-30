‘Secretary of everything’ has new aspiration

STANTHORPE’S ‘secretary of everything’ has announced her intention to run for council.

Amanda Harrold has become a familiar face and voice to many in recent year’s through her work for the chamber of commerce, de-amalgamation and Emu Swamp Dam.

Mrs Harrold said that holding a place on the Southern Downs Regional Council was something that she had been considering for a long time.

“It’s a bittersweet decision in a lot of ways as I have stood down from my position as Secretary on the Chamber,” she said.

“However, I have learnt a lot about the community and am ready to take the next step and represent the broader region.”

Mrs Harrold said she had demonstrated a record of achievement during her time as a board member of the Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce, including delivering a detailed business case to the Federal government for the Emu Swamp Dam project and securing $84 million to construct the dam and irrigation network, after two decades of planning and negotiations.

“My decision to run for council is driven by the desire to continue my community service and advocating for projects that will positively impact all the communities within the Southern Downs region.”

Mrs Harrold has also served as secretary of several other community groups including the Stanthorpe Sports Association, Stanthorpe Community Reference Panel and Border Rugby League, as well as vice president of the Granite Belt Community Association.

“I feel that I have been very involved in the community over the years, and in business. I would like to think that the experience I’ve had in the Chamber, and on other community groups, working with government, industry, and community, will stand me in good stead to get where we want to go.”

Mrs Harrold said that the ongoing drought and water security issues would be one of her priorities if elected.

Among the changes Mrs Harrold would like to see take place is also a greater focus on tourism and invigoration of infrastructure across the Southern Downs.

“I believe being open and honest with the community is key, but we need to do more than just talk about the need for it.”

“It’s time to reconnect.”

Queensland’s local government elections will be held on March 28.