Secret revealed: How these ladies are staying motivated in 2020

SUNS OUT GUNS OUT: Maree Johanson, Lyn Voss, Karen Lanza, and Sue Kirby flexing their 2020 guns.

SUNS OUT GUNS OUT: Maree Johanson, Lyn Voss, Karen Lanza, and Sue Kirby flexing their 2020 guns.

THESE fitness fanatics are kicking their new year off on the right foot, with goals to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle in 2020.

Karen Lanza, Lyn Voss, Maree Johanson and Sue Kirby decided to get back on track in October last year, after joining a 10-week fitness challenge.

“We all started our new year’s resolutions then to kick start our health journey again,” Lyn said.

“A group of women that we associated with were doing it, so we all jumped on board and got involved,” Maree said.

Looking back to three months ago, they said the early wake ups for gym classes were non-existent, now they can’t think of a better way to start their day.

“I would usually be in bed at this time,” Ms Voss said.

The 10-week mind and body challenge was run by EmJ Personal Training and group fitness, and personal trainer Emma Rose said the challenge is a great way to get rid off bad habits and implement new ones.

“The ladies didn’t only see physical changes, they have also seen mental changes too,” she said.

When asked the key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle that involves exercising every day, Lyn said the friendships are the biggest motivator when the alarm clock goes off in the morning.

“We encourage everyone,” she said.

“The friendships are the biggest thing,” Maree said.

“It’s all about maintaining that motivation and wanting to do it,” Karen said.

“That’s the difference, wanting to do it now, whereas before I wasn’t interested,” she said.