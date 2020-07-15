Second wave fears: How Coast hospital would respond

Dr Sandra Peters testing a women for coronavirus at the Fever Clinic in Caloundra. Photo: John McCutcheon

As concerns of a second wave of coronavirus grow, Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service has outlined its plan of action should cases start to increase.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service chief operating officer Karlyn Chettleburgh said fever clinics were still operating at Caloundra Health Service, on top of virtual fever clinic through telehealth and at the Nambour General Hospital.

More than 13,000 people have been tested for the virus on the Sunshine Coast, with the rate of testing increasing in recent weeks.

To date, the region has recorded 96 cases with one active. However, it is a far different picture in Victoria.

In Victoria, two people died from the virus yesterday, taking the country's death toll to 110.

Victoria also recorded 270 new cases yesterday with more than 1800 active cases.

Ms Chettleburgh said in recent days, the number of people presenting to Coast fever clinics had increased and that additional traffic measures had been put in place to ensure staff and public safety.

"Like other Queensland health services, part of our planning work is to ensure we have capacity for more people needing urgent medical care, and more space to cater for isolation areas in hospitals," Ms Chettleburgh said.

"We are prepared to triple our emergency capacity and double our intensive care unit capacity if required.

"We are fortunate that Sunshine Coast University Hospital was built to expand, and has the capacity, equipment and staffing to significantly expand our inpatient beds and intensive care unit capacity of required."

It comes after Dr Ted Chamberlain, director of hospital in the home service at Sunshine Coast University Hospital, told the Daily last month that procedures were ready to be "ramped up" if a second wave hit.

Dr Chamberlain said at the time: "You prepare for the worst but expect the best".

Other local health professionals, including the Australian Medical Association representatives, have previously reported the second wave would remain an ongoing concern for months given the lack of a vaccine available.

Queensland Health figures show, from February until July 13, more than 13,250 people in the region had been tested for the virus.

Further department stats show more than 6200 people have been issued self-quarantine notices. Of those, 214 were active.

Ms Chettleburgh reminded residents and visitors they played an enormous role in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

"Everyone is reminded to continue to follow the recommended advice from Queensland Health and our federal counterparts in regard to social distancing, public gathering and general wellbeing," she said.

"Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and stay at home if you're sick.

"If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, you should get tested immediately. Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose and fatigue."