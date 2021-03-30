Search for missing man heads into second day

The search continues for a missing 71-year-old-man in Girraween National Park.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Manfred Luck was first reported missing to Stanthorpe and Wallangarra police after he failed to make contact following his Sunday bushwalk.

Mr Luck was last spoken to on Saturday, March 27 before heading off on a hike.

Police and the SES searched the national park on Monday, following the discovery of Mr Luck’s vehicle in the carpark at 9am.

Missing man Manfred Luck.

Stanthorpe police confirmed teams remain on scene but could offer no more information at this time.

A forward command post has been set up on Mount Norman Rd, Wallangarra.

Mr Luck is believed to be an experienced bushwalker and was carrying a backpack at the time of his bushwalk.

He is described as Caucasian, about 170cm tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing to anyone who has been hiking in the Girraween National Park and may have seen Mr Luck to contact police on (07) 4681 6400.

MORE STORIES

BIG SPLIT: SDRC proposes shift to divisional representation

REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best brunch winner