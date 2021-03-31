Menu
Missing man Manfred luck.
News

Search for missing bushwalker enters third day

Tessa Flemming
31st Mar 2021 10:00 AM

The search for a missing 71-year-old man who was last seen heading to Girraween National Park has entered its third day.

An extensive land and air search was sparked in the Stanthorpe/Wallangarra park on Monday after Manfred Luck failed to report back to following a Sunday hike.

On Tuesday afternoon, police called in a chopper to assist in the search.

SES southwest area controller Ian Phipps said SES volunteers from Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley had also joined, and a Warwick SES Polaris 4WD was being utilised.

“They’re still searching areas of probability, where he may be, but it’s a very hard area to search,” he said.

“The place requires a lot of actual physical people on the ground.”

Mr Luck is believed to be an experienced bushwalker and was carrying a backpack at the time of his bushwalk.

He is described as caucasian, about 170cm tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing to anyone who has been hiking in the Girraween National Park and may have seen Mr Luck to contact police on (07) 4681 6400.

