38,000 Aussies are reported missing every year
News

Search for man in floodwaters

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jan 2021 1:44 PM
A search is underway near a mine site for a man and his truck feared to have been swept away in floodwaters west of Townsville two days ago.

Ground crews, boats and aircraft have been called in to search near the 'surveyor mine site' area in Greenvale, north of Lynd, for the man and his truck, last accounted for on Friday night.

The missing man was in his truck, rego 459WFJ.
Police said the Townsville man, 38, had been driving a white FY series Hino along Kennedy Development Rd to a worksite on Friday night when he came across a flooded river.

The man told a colleague he would stop overnight near the river and reassess in the morning.

A colleague drove to meet the man on Saturday morning but he and his truck were not found.

An official multi-agency search was launched this morning as the man or his truck had still not been located. He has not been heard from since Friday night.

The truck's registration was 459WFJ Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

