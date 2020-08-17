Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chetan Khanna (pictured) says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Chetan Khanna (pictured) says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Breaking

Search for hit, run driver after rear-end crash

Stuart Cumming
17th Aug 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One driver has chased another after a crash in Buderim this morning.

Emergency services were initially called to the intersection of Mooloolaba Rd and Golf Links Rd at Buderim at 9.53am.

A police spokesman said it appeared one of the cars involved had not stopped after impact, and the driver of the other car involved chased after it.

One of the drivers, Chetan Khanna, said he was waiting on Mooloolaba Rd to turn left onto Golf Links Rd when a black car had collided with the rear of his car.

Cyclist in hospital after colliding with car

204 people facing Coast courts today

"When I asked him 'are you alright' he said 'sorry mate, my brakes are not working properly'," Mr Khanna said.

Chetan Khanna says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Chetan Khanna says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

He said the man drove away and he followed him down Golf Links Drive where the black car was found abandoned.

Police are investigating.

buderim crash golf links road
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Premium Content BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Council News The newcomer, with previous CEO experience, will step into the role in the coming weeks.

        BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Premium Content BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Politics James Lister’s new election promise is pushing ‘seamless’ help for struggling...

        Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        Premium Content Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        News Stanthorpe students delved in to the art of filmmaking with an Academy-award...

        UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        Premium Content UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        News From iconic motels to popular pubs, there is a range of Stanthorpe ventures ready...