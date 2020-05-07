Seamstress turns from clothing to face masks during pandemic

AS THE demand for children's clothing has decreased during the coronavirus pandemic, a Stanthorpe seamstress has found another way to keep her business alive.

Pookie and Piggles owner Jenica Ho said she did not expect the sewing of one face mask to take off like it did.

"A receptionist at Warwick reached out to me and asked me to make her a mask that she could wear at work," Ms Ho said.

"After that it just took off."

She said she has been making scrubs and face masks for health care workers, spending more than 40 hours behind the sewing machine a week.

"There is a number of groups online where health care workers can request scrubs or masks to be made," she said.

"The majority of the masks that I have made have been distributed to a health clinic in Warwick and Gatton."

Occupied by her two young children who are schooling from home, Ms Ho said in a regular working week she would spend 80 to 90 hours sewing children's clothing and costumes.

"It's something that I really enjoying doing," she said.

"It might not be a career or a significant source of income but I am doing what I love."

Celebrating the second year of her business this week, Ms Ho has been auctioning one item of clothing a day, with a "mega" giveaway planned for Saturday.

"Right now a lot of people are struggling financially," she said.

"People can't spend money on pretty clothes so I thought it's the least I can do."

Ms Ho is looking at developing a style for which she can be recognised in the community.

"I don't like making the same thing more than once - I like to strive for one or two-of-a-kind items," she said

"Instead of people having to buy cheap knock-off clothes from overseas that fall apart, I'm all about supporting locally and making clothes that last."